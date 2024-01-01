Japan earthquake tsunami LIVE news updates: In a major tragedy on the day of New Year, Japan was hit by 21 above 4.0 magnitude on Monday. The earthquakes, which were as intense as 7.6 magnitude triggered infrastructure collapse in the country with people running to save their lives. The Met department has also issued tsunami warnings along the coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.
Moreover, some regions in North Korea and Russia are also bracing up for the impact of tsunami. As per Russia's TASS news agency, the government has ordered evacuations in the western coast of Sakhalin Island.
Catch LIVE updates here
Japan earthquake tsunami LIVE news updates: Japan issues 5 tsunami warnings after 21 earthquakes
Japan earthquake tsunami LIVE news updates: As 21 intense earthquakes jolt Japan, the Met department has issued 5 tsunami warnings along of the coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama. The government has warned the citizens to remain alert and prepare for more tremors.
Japan earthquake tsunami LIVE news updates: Japan issues another earthquake warning for Ishikawa and Toyama
Japan earthquake tsunami LIVE news updates: The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued another earthquake warning for the coastal region of Ishikawa and Toyama. The regions are already reeling under the impact of Tsunami and another earthquake can intensify the damage in the coastel areas. The Japanese administration has asked people to rush towards the higher grounds
Japan earthquake tsunami LIVE news updates: Tsunami alerts for North Korea, Russia; Kremlin says evacuations being carried out
Japan earthquake tsunami LIVE news updates: The 7.6 magnitude earthquake that hit central Japan on Monday has triggered Tsunami warnings in Japan, North Korea, and Russia. The Kremlin confirmed the reports of Tsunami warnings in Russia's Far East region and said the evacuations are being carried out to relocate the people to safer areas. The Japan Meteorological Agency informed that 21 earthquakes rocked the country and all were above the magnitude of 4.0 Read More
Japan earthquake tsunami LIVE news updates: Buildings collapsed, roads cracked open, 'amusement swimming pool wave' in river | Visuals
Japan earthquake tsunami LIVE news updates: "Scary visuals" from Japan flooded social media soon after an earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hit the central part of the country on Monday. A tsunami warning was issued following the tremors, urging residents to evacuate and prepare for possible aftershocks.
According to reports, a tsunami around 1 metre high struck parts of the west coast along the Sea of Japan, with a larger wave expected. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama, Reuters reported. "5m waves expected in Ishikawa," a person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Read More
Japan earthquake tsunami LIVE news updates: Evacuations in Russia's far east
Japan earthquake tsunami LIVE news updates: Russia's emergency minister informed that certain areas along the western coast of Sakhalin Island, which is in close proximity to Japan on Russia's Pacific coastline, are facing a potential tsunami threat. As a precautionary measure, the local residents are currently undergoing evacuation procedures, the local news agency TASS reported on Monday.
Japan earthquake tsunami LIVE news updates: Residents urged to flee to higher grounds
Japan earthquake tsunami LIVE news updates: "All residents must evacuate immediately to higher ground," Japanese national broadcaster NHK said after over 21 earthquakes hit Japan on Monday. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warnings along the coastal regions.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!