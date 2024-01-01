LIVE UPDATES

Japan earthquake tsunami LIVE news updates: Japan issues 5 tsunami warnings after 21 earthquakes

2 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2024, 03:37 PM IST

Japan earthquake tsunami LIVE news updates: Around 21 above 4.0 magnitude earthquakes rocked central Japan on Monday. The authorities have issued tsunami warnings along the coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama. Catch LIVE updates here