Japan earthquake: Toll hits 30 as rescuers race to find survivors in isolated zones
Rescue efforts are underway in Japan following a powerful earthquake on New Year's Day that has killed at least 30 people.
The earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, caused buildings to collapse, roads to be wrecked, and power to be cut to tens of thousands of homes.
The death toll has surged to 30 after the earthquake jolted Japan on New Year's Day. Meanwhile, rescuers are scrabbling to find quake survivors in isolated areas as quake toppled multiple buildings, roads caved in and power outages extended for hours.
