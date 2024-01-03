Japan earthquake toll hits 62; thousands sheltered, rescue ops on amid aftershocks: 10 updates
The death toll from a powerful earthquake in central Japan has reached 62, with over 300 injuries reported. Tens of thousands of homes were destroyed and basic services such as water, power, and cell phone service remain disrupted amid aftershocks.
