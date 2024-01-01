Japan earthquake: The 7.6 magnitude earthquake that hit central Japan on Monday has triggered Tsunami warnings in Japan, North Korea, and Russia. The Kremlin confirmed the reports of Tsunami warnings in Russia's Far East region and said the evacuations are being carried out to relocate the people to safer areas. The Japan Meteorological Agency informed that 21 earthquakes rocked the country and all were above the magnitude of 4.0

As per the reports, the first Tsunami waves that hit the Japanese coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama were around a meter high.

Russia's emergency minister informed that certain areas along the western coast of Sakhalin Island, which is in close proximity to Japan on Russia's Pacific coastline, are facing a potential tsunami threat. As a precautionary measure, the residents are currently undergoing evacuation procedures, the local news agency TASS reported on Monday.

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the government is assessing the damage and the citizens should remain prepared for more tremors. "Residents need to stay on alert for further possible quakes and I urge people in areas where tsunamis are expected to evacuate as soon as possible," Kishida said.

Scary visuals from Japan

NHK broadcasted video footage depicting a structure crumbling into a cloud of dust in Suzu, a coastal city, while residents in Kanazawa City sought refuge under tables during the tremors. Additionally, the earthquake caused buildings in Tokyo, situated on the opposite coast, to sway.

Hokuriku Electric Power reported that over 36,000 households in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures had experienced power outages.

The high-speed rail services bound for Ishikawa have been halted, and telecommunication giants Softbank and KDDI have documented disruptions in phone and internet services in Ishikawa and Niigata, as indicated on their respective websites.

In response to the earthquake, Japanese airline ANA took the decision to redirect four aircraft en route to airports in Toyama and Ishikawa, while Japan Airlines opted to cancel the majority of flight services to the Niigata and Ishikawa regions for the remainder of the day.

