Japan earthquake: Tsunami alerts for North Korea, Russia; Kremlin says evacuations being carried out
Japan earthquake: The Japan Meteorological Agency informed that 21 earthquakes rocked the country and all were above the magnitude of 4.0
Japan earthquake: The 7.6 magnitude earthquake that hit central Japan on Monday has triggered Tsunami warnings in Japan, North Korea, and Russia. The Kremlin confirmed the reports of Tsunami warnings in Russia's Far East region and said the evacuations are being carried out to relocate the people to safer areas. The Japan Meteorological Agency informed that 21 earthquakes rocked the country and all were above the magnitude of 4.0