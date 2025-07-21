Japan election LIVE updates: PM Shigeru Ishiba ‘disastrously’ lose upper house majority

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's fate hangs in the balance as his coalition loses majority in the upper house. The debacle comes after Ishiba's coalition lost control of the more powerful lower house in October.
It will mark the first time in the LDP's 70-year history that it leads a coalition that does not control either house.
Polls opened on Sunday in Japan, where half of the seats in its Upper House of Parliament were contested in the first national election since PM Ishiba took office last year. The election saw 125 seats in the 248-seat upper house contested.
The ruling coalition has 75 uncontested seats. It needed to get to 125 to keep control of the chamber. Public broadcaster NHK projects it is unlikely to make significant gains.
Ishiba said he “solemnly” accepted the “harsh result.” Asked whether he intended to stay on as prime minister and party leader, he said “that’s right.”
Asked whether he intended to stay on as prime minister and party leader, he said "that's right". "We are engaged in extremely critical tariff negotiations with the United States...we must never ruin these negotiations. It is only natural to devote our complete dedication and energy to realizing our national interests," he later told TV Tokyo.
The ruling coalition — Ishiba's LDP and Komeito — needed 50 of those but local media reported they only won 47, with the LDP winning 39 and Komeito eight – in total, giving them 122 deputies.
Second-placed was the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP), which won 22 contested seats, followed by the Democratic Party For the People (DPP) with 17.
The right-wing Sanseito party won 14 seats.
Public broadcaster NHK has projected that Japan's ruling coalition is certain to lose control of the upper house in Sunday's election.
Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and coalition partner Komeito had 47 seats, three short of their pre-election goal of 50 of the 125 contested seats needed to secure majority in the 248-seat upper house, NHK said early on Monday.
The LDP had 39 of those 47 seats. One seat is yet to be called. Meanwhile, the LDP and Komeito together won 122 seats, having lost 19 seats.