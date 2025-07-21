Japan election LIVE updates: PM Shigeru Ishiba ‘disastrously’ lose upper house majority

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's fate hangs in the balance as his coalition loses majority in the upper house. The debacle comes after Ishiba's coalition lost control of the more powerful lower house in October.

It will mark the first time in the LDP's 70-year history that it leads a coalition that does not control either house.

Polls opened on Sunday in Japan, where half of the seats in its Upper House of Parliament were contested in the first national election since PM Ishiba took office last year. The election saw 125 seats in the 248-seat upper house contested.

The ruling coalition has 75 uncontested seats. It needed to get to 125 to keep control of the chamber. Public broadcaster NHK projects it is unlikely to make significant gains.

Ishiba said he “solemnly” accepted the “harsh result.” Asked whether he intended to stay on as prime minister and party leader, he said “that’s right.”

