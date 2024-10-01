Japan elects Shigeru Ishiba as the 102nd Prime Minister after Fumio Kishida

Japan's parliament elected Shigeru Ishiba, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, as the new prime minister on October 1

Published1 Oct 2024, 01:47 PM IST
Japan elects Shigeru Ishiba as the 102nd Prime Minister after Fumio Kishida
Japan's parliament on October 1 formally elected Shigeru Ishiba, head of the governing Liberal Democratic Party, as the country's new prime minister. Ishiba is the 102nd Prime Minister of the country, and has already appointed the next finance minister for his government.

Shigeru Ishiba appointed Katsunobu Kato, a finance ministry bureaucrat-turned-lawmaker, as Japan's Finance minister, reported Reuters.

PM Ishiba was selected as the Liberal Democratic Party's leader after Japan Elections 2024 on September 27 to replace Fumio Kishida, who then stepped down earlier today, to pave the way for Ishiba.

The elections witnessed a head-to-head contest between Shigeru Ishiba and nationalist Sanae Takaichi in a run-off vote. It was seen as one of the most unpredictable leadership elections in decades, as the country was close to getting either the youngest, or the first woman PM in its history, stated Politico.

‘Get the public’s judgement'

On Monday, Shigeru Ishiba had announced that he planned to call a parliamentary election on October 27 after he is formally chosen as prime minister. “I believe it is important to have the new administration get the public’s judgment as soon as possible,” Ishiba said, reported AP.

Ishiba had also appointed former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, to head the party’s election task force. Koizumi was the third in the running for the party leadership race.

'Key policies for Japan's future'

Japan's former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his ministers stepped down at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning. Following a brief ceremony, Kishida left office with a bouquet of red roses gifted to him by his former cabinet.

Kishida also left a message while exiting the Prime Minister's office. “As we face a critical moment in and outside the country, I earnestly hope key policies that will pioneer Japan's future will be powerfully pursued by the new Cabinet,” said the ex-PM, reported AP.

