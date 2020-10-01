Japan Exchange halts trading due to network issue

A network problem forced the operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange to halt trading Thursday, freezing buying and selling in thousands of companies’ shares just as key economic data was being published.

Orders for shares were refused and Japan Exchange Group Inc. said it doesn’t know when the system will be restored. It didn’t elaborate on the cause, other than to say it’s related to distribution of market information.

Orders for shares were refused and Japan Exchange Group Inc. said it doesn't know when the system will be restored. It didn't elaborate on the cause, other than to say it's related to distribution of market information.

Derivatives including futures trade on the Osaka Exchange, which does not appear to be impacted by the system issue. Futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average were up 0.6% as of 9:15 a.m. in Osaka.

Global are markets are on a heightened state of alertness to any glitches after a cyber attack in New Zealand that spurred trading halts over four days in August.

Notable previous exchange malfunctions in Japan include system errors that stopped derivatives trading for extended periods of time at least twice in 2012 as backup systems failed. The TSE halted trading in January 2006 after a surge in orders -- triggered by an investigation into Livedoor Co. -- overloaded its computer systems.

