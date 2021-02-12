Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Japan expected to approve Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine soon
Protesters hold a rally in front of a building housing the Organising Committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

Japan expected to approve Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine soon

1 min read . 09:32 PM IST PTI

Vaccines are considered key to holding the delayed Olympics this summer. Japan is expected to receive 144 million doses from Pfizer, 120 million from AstraZeneca and about 50 million from Moderna before the end of this year

Japan's health minister says the efficacy of Pfizer vaccine was endorsed by a ministry panel, paving the way for a final approval within days.

Japan's health minister says the efficacy of Pfizer vaccine was endorsed by a ministry panel, paving the way for a final approval within days.

Health Minister Norihisa Tamura says a formal approval is expected Sunday. The vaccine is already administered in the US and many other countries since December.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

1 min read . 10:42 PM IST

Winter layoffs show early signs of easing

4 min read . 10:16 PM IST

Covid-19: Facing losses, Delhi Metro urges Centre to allow trains to run with full seating capacity

1 min read . 10:11 PM IST

Reform measures in Budget to help India become $5 trillion economy: CEA

1 min read . 10:28 PM IST

Health Minister Norihisa Tamura says a formal approval is expected Sunday. The vaccine is already administered in the US and many other countries since December.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

1 min read . 10:42 PM IST

Winter layoffs show early signs of easing

4 min read . 10:16 PM IST

Covid-19: Facing losses, Delhi Metro urges Centre to allow trains to run with full seating capacity

1 min read . 10:11 PM IST

Reform measures in Budget to help India become $5 trillion economy: CEA

1 min read . 10:28 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive

Vaccines are considered key to holding the delayed Olympics this summer. Japan is expected to receive 144 million doses from Pfizer, 120 million from AstraZeneca and about 50 million from Moderna before the end of this year, enough to cover its population.

Japan must rely on imports, many subject to the EU's export control, and a cause for concern about supplies. Vaccines developed by Japan are still in the early stages.

About 20,000 front-line medical workers at hospitals in Japan will get their first shots beginning the middle of next week.

About 3 million other medical workers will be next, followed by elderly people getting their shots in April. By June, it's expected all others will be eligible.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.