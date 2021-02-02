Japan extends coronavirus emergency by a month for Tokyo, other cities

Suga on Tuesday extended by a month the measure that was due to expire on Feb 7, after saying that while infections have come down, the numbers were still a concern. The current emergency measure has been in effect since early January for 11 areas, including Tokyo and Osaka, that account for about 60% of the economy’s total output. It calls for residents to avoid going out after 8:00 p.m., while bars and restaurants have been asked to voluntarily close at that time.

