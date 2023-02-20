Japan eyes inviting Australia, India to G-7 Summit, NHK says
Japan is making arrangements to invite Australia and India to a Group of Seven summit it’s hosting in May to discuss issues including Ukraine, nuclear disarmament and climate change, public broadcaster NHK reported.
