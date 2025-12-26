Subscribe

Japan factory stabbing leaves 14 injured; ‘spray-like liquid’ used

A stabbing attack in a central Japan factory injured 14 people, with emergency services responding to the incident. Authorities received the call at 4:30 pm about the attack and an unspecified liquid being sprayed.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated26 Dec 2025, 03:47 PM IST
Advertisement
Japan factory stabbing leaves 14 injured; ‘spray-like liquid’ used (Representational image)
Japan factory stabbing leaves 14 injured; ‘spray-like liquid’ used (Representational image)

A stabbing attack in a factory in central Japan on Friday left 14 people injured, emergency services official said, according to AFP. adding that an unspecified liquid was also sprayed.

Tomoharu Sugiyama, a firefighting department official in the city of Mishima, Shizuoka region, mentioned, “Fourteen people are subject to transportation by emergency services.”He shared that authorities received a call around 4.30 pm (0730 GMT) from a nearby rubber factory stating that several people had been stabbed and that a “spray-like liquid” was also involved.

Advertisement

Japanese media reported that a suspect had been taken into custody.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsWorldJapan factory stabbing leaves 14 injured; ‘spray-like liquid’ used
Read Next Story