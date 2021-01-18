Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Japan finds covid-19 variant in 3 people with no record of travel to UK
Pedestrians wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make their way at Ginza shopping district which closed to cars on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan finds covid-19 variant in 3 people with no record of travel to UK

1 min read . 07:17 PM IST Reuters

  • The three, aged from their 20s to their 60s and living in Shizuoka prefecture, about 200 km (125 miles) west of Tokyo, first had symptoms in early January, the ministry said

TOKYO : Japanese doctors have detected a fast-spreading variant of the new coronavirus first discovered in Britain in three people who had not travelled there, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Japanese doctors have detected a fast-spreading variant of the new coronavirus first discovered in Britain in three people who had not travelled there, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The three, aged from their 20s to their 60s and living in Shizuoka prefecture, about 200 km (125 miles) west of Tokyo, first had symptoms in early January, the ministry said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Indian-American held for living in Chicago airport for 3 months due to covid fear

2 min read . 08:25 PM IST

Russia jails opposition activist Alexei Navalny for 30 days, says spokeswoman

4 min read . 08:25 PM IST

Covid vaccination in India: 3.8 lakh people inoculated, 580 adverse events seen so far, says govt – Key updates

1 min read . 08:14 PM IST

Amazon Prime's 'Tandav' team apologizes as controversies hit hard

3 min read . 08:11 PM IST

The three, aged from their 20s to their 60s and living in Shizuoka prefecture, about 200 km (125 miles) west of Tokyo, first had symptoms in early January, the ministry said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Indian-American held for living in Chicago airport for 3 months due to covid fear

2 min read . 08:25 PM IST

Russia jails opposition activist Alexei Navalny for 30 days, says spokeswoman

4 min read . 08:25 PM IST

Covid vaccination in India: 3.8 lakh people inoculated, 580 adverse events seen so far, says govt – Key updates

1 min read . 08:14 PM IST

Amazon Prime's 'Tandav' team apologizes as controversies hit hard

3 min read . 08:11 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

A health ministry official said that the authorities are looking into how the three became infected but that there was no proof yet that the variant first detected in Britain was spreading in Shizuoka now.

Japan has so far detected 45 cases of new variants of the virus that were first spotted in Britain, South Africa and Brazil, he said.

Japan earlier this month expanded a state of emergency declared in the Tokyo area to seven more prefectures to curb COVID-19 cases.

The country has recorded about 335,000 cases of infection so far, including 4,500 deaths, public broadcaster NHK said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.