Japan foils Kim Jong Un's bid to smuggle $70,000 Lexus into North Korea: Report
This is not the first time Kim Jong Un illegally ordered something as the North Korean dictator is quite fond of luxury cars and is often seen in a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 or a Lexus SUV
Japanese police foiled an attempt to smuggle a $70,000 Lexus car into North Korea, in what is termed as Kim Jong Un's another illegal purchase amid heavy US and UN sanctions against the country. A report by Newsweek informed about the raids by Japanese police in Chiba after which they intercepted the luxury car that was about to be smuggled to North Korea via Bangladesh.