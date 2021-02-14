Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Japan formally approves Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, its first
(Representational image)

Japan formally approves Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, its first

1 min read . 03:22 PM IST AP

Under the current plan, about 20,000 front-line medical workers at hospitals in Japan will get their first shots beginning around Wednesday

Tokyo: Japan on Sunday formally approved its first COVID-19 vaccine and said it would start nationwide inoculations within days, but months behind the U.S. and many other countries.

Tokyo: Japan on Sunday formally approved its first COVID-19 vaccine and said it would start nationwide inoculations within days, but months behind the U.S. and many other countries.

Japan’s health ministry said it had approved the vaccine co-developed and supplied by Pfizer Inc.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Greta Thunberg toolkit case: Court sends 21-yr-old climate activist to 5-day custody

1 min read . 04:28 PM IST

Another earthquake rattles Japan's Fukushima Prefecture

1 min read . 04:17 PM IST

Punjab civic body polls: Farmers protest in Amritsar's Ward number 37

1 min read . 04:16 PM IST

New Zealand’s largest city goes into 3-day lockdown

1 min read . 04:01 PM IST

Japan’s health ministry said it had approved the vaccine co-developed and supplied by Pfizer Inc.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Greta Thunberg toolkit case: Court sends 21-yr-old climate activist to 5-day custody

1 min read . 04:28 PM IST

Another earthquake rattles Japan's Fukushima Prefecture

1 min read . 04:17 PM IST

Punjab civic body polls: Farmers protest in Amritsar's Ward number 37

1 min read . 04:16 PM IST

New Zealand’s largest city goes into 3-day lockdown

1 min read . 04:01 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The announcement comes after a government panel on Friday confirmed that final results of clinical testing done in Japan showed that the vaccine had an efficacy similar to what overseas tests showed.

Many countries began vaccinating their citizens late last year, and Pfizer's vaccine has been used elsewhere since December.

Under the current plan, about 20,000 front-line medical workers at hospitals in Japan will get their first shots beginning around Wednesday. About 3.7 million other medical workers will be next, followed by elderly people, who are expected to get their shots in April. By June, it’s expected that all others will be eligible.

Vaccines are considered key to holding the delayed Tokyo Olympics this summer. Japan is expected to receive 144 million doses from Pfizer, 120 million from AstraZeneca and about 50 million from Moderna before the end of this year, enough to cover its population.

Vaccines being developed by Japan are still in the early stages, so the country must rely on imports. AstraZeneca applied for approval in Japan only recently, while Moderna hasn’t applied yet. Japan’s reliance on the imports, many of them subject to EU export controls, is also causing concerns about supplies.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.