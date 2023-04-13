Japan, France and India to announce coordination platform for Sri Lanka debt1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 05:57 AM IST
As chair of this year's Group of Seven (G7) meeting, Japan has put efforts to address debt vulnerabilities of middle-income countries such as Sri Lanka as among priorities for debate.
Japan, France and India will announce a new platform for creditors to coordinate restructuring of Sri Lanka's debt, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday, adding it would be "very nice" if China were to join the effort.
