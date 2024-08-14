Japan to elect new leader as PM Fumio Kishida decides to step down in September: Here’s why

  • Kishida was elected president of his governing Liberal Democratic Party in 2021 and his term expires in September.

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2024, 07:57 AM IST
(FILES) This file photo taken on July 17, 2024 shows Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo by JIJI Press / AFP) / Japan OUT
(FILES) This file photo taken on July 17, 2024 shows Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo by JIJI Press / AFP) / Japan OUT(AFP)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has informed executives of his governing party that he will not seek re-election in the forthcoming leadership vote this September, signaling that Japan will soon have a new prime minister, according to reports from Japan's NHK public television and other media outlets.

Kishida was elected president of his governing Liberal Democratic Party in 2021 and his term expires in September.

His drop out of the race means a new leader who wins the party vote will succeed him as prime minister because the LDP controls both houses of parliament, AP reported.

Kishida, stung by his party's corruption scandals, has suffered dwindling support ratings that have dipped below 20%.

(With inputs from AP)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 07:57 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldJapan to elect new leader as PM Fumio Kishida decides to step down in September: Here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.50
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -5.8 (-1.7%)

    Reliance Industries

    2,926.90
    03:57 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    5.4 (0.18%)

    Tata Power

    408.30
    03:56 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -9.85 (-2.36%)

    Tata Steel

    148.90
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -3.15 (-2.07%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,698.20
    03:55 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    405.2 (9.44%)

    Olectra Greentech

    1,655.80
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    112.5 (7.29%)

    Blue Star

    1,714.55
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    96.2 (5.94%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    413.00
    03:50 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    22.8 (5.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.000.00
      Delhi
      71,218.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue