Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has informed executives of his governing party that he will not seek re-election in the forthcoming leadership vote this September, signaling that Japan will soon have a new prime minister, according to reports from Japan's NHK public television and other media outlets.

Kishida was elected president of his governing Liberal Democratic Party in 2021 and his term expires in September.

His drop out of the race means a new leader who wins the party vote will succeed him as prime minister because the LDP controls both houses of parliament, AP reported.

Kishida, stung by his party's corruption scandals, has suffered dwindling support ratings that have dipped below 20%.