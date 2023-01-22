Japan govt to downgrade COVID situation to seasonal influenza2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Japan government is considering to downgrade the category of COVID in the country to that of seasonal influenza. Japan's Prime Minister ordered health ministry to review consequences of relaxing Covid related rules
Despite facing high number of COVID cases on a daily basis, Japan is considering to downgrade its COVID-19 rules to the same category as seasonal influenza, said Japan's PM Fumio Kishida.
