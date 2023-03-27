Japan grants Afghanistan $21 million in aid for essential vaccines as humanitarian woes continue1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 04:44 PM IST
The available vaccines include immunizations for measles, rotavirus, tetanus and diphtheria, polio, and hepatitis B, among others.
Khaama Press reported that Japan has donated around $21 million to aid Afghanistan in addressing the humanitarian crisis by supplying necessary vaccines to women and children, as reported by Khamma Press.
