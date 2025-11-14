Japan has a bear problem—Ex-cops, soldiers enlisted to cull ursine population in novel solution to rising attacks

Japan recorded a wave of deadly attacks this year and in its attempt to address the issue, the authorities have decided to involve retired police officials and soldiers in culling efforts. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara convened a special ministerial meeting in response to rising cases of deadly bear attacks which claimed lives of at least 13 people across the country since April.

In the meeting, authorities approved a policy package to fight bears. The retired cops and military personnels were especially chosen as they have experience in handling guns. As per reports bears foraged homes, schools and even supermarkets.

“The package aims to reduce the excessive bear population by removing bears from human habitats and intensifying capture efforts,” AFP quoted Minoru Kihara as saying.

According to Japan's environment ministry report, over 100 people have been injured between April and September this year. Moreover, nearly 20,700 bear sightings were reported nationwide during this period. Almost 7,000 more than in the same period in the previous year.

Following a series of bear sightings and attacks, the tourism sector seems to be hard hit. The most-anticipated autumn season that draws tourists in large number is feeling the impact as the popular autumn leaves viewing site Nikko did not find many nature lovers this year. Amid fear of bear attacks, tourists chose safety over embracing nature.

Located in Tochigi prefecture, Nikko city is several hours' drive away from the capital Tokyo. A serene destination, known for its beautiful autumn foliage, it's usually crowded with visitors from all over Japan and the world.

According to NHK World, visitors used to ride cable cars up the mountain and then hike down to enjoy the scenery, but this tourist activity has been closed.

Increasing bear population a cause of concern Expanding bear population has become a major issue of concern due to abundance in availability of food and warming climate. As per a recent government report, Japan's brown bear population doubled in the last three decades, and now stands at around 12,000.

Speaking with AFP, Researcher at the Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute, Naoki Ohnishi, said that some mountains have become "overcrowded" with bear population. Asian black bears population has seen a significant uptick on the country's main Honshu island, reaching 42,000.

"Put simply, the size of the bear population has gone beyond the capacity of the mountains to hold them," AFP quoted Naoki Ohnishi as saying.

Although rising temperatures have led to more frequent bumper crops of acorns, the nuts still produce good and bad harvests every two to five years as part of their normal crop cycle.