Japan HC deems same-sex marriage ban as 'unconstitutional', urges govt to overturn law
Japanese High Court declares ban on same-sex marriage 'unconstitutional', urging swift government response. LGBTQ community optimistic about the move towards equality. Sapporo High Court highlights discrimination faced by same-sex couples and emphasizes their freedom of marriage.
A High Court in Japan has ruled that denying same-sex marriage is “unconstitutional". The High Court called for urgent action from the Prime Minister Fumio Kishida-led Japanese government to address the lack of any law allowing for such unions.
