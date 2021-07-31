Japan has decided to impose state of emergency in Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka, and Okinawa prefectures till August 31 in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the nation. The decision came while the country is hosting the 2020 Olympics Games after a delay of one year due to the pandemic.

"For the period until August 31, we have decided to apply the declaration of a state of emergency to Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka, and Okinawa Prefectures, and to apply priority measures to prevent the spread of disease to Hokkaido, Ishikawa, Kyoto, Hyogo, and Fukuoka Prefectures," stated Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announcing the decision on Saturday.

Suga urged denizens of the island nation refrain from going out or travelling for non-essential or non-urgent reasons. He also asked people to be as careful and restrained as possible regarding returning to their hometowns during the summer and other travel.

The Japanese PM said that all attention will now be focussed on expanding the vaccination drive in the nation. "From now, we will focus on administering vaccines to people in the younger generation, with the aim of having more than 40 per cent of the public finish receiving their second dose by roughly the last week of August," Suga said.

"In addition, we will actively offer to patients with mild cases over 50 years old and others a revolutionary pharmaceutical treatment that slashes the risk of developing severe symptoms by 70 per cent," he added.

We will continue to do everything in our capacity to implement measures to prevent infections and administer vaccines, Suga asserted.

After a year's delay due to the pandemic, 2020 Olympic Games had begun in Japan from July 23, and will continue till August 3. Concerns over the Olympics and Paralympics accelerating the spread had been raised from various quarters, including the nation's Emperor Naruhito.

