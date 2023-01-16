India and Japan has begun their first joint fighter jet exercise near Tokyo on Monday as the countries upgrade defence and security ties with an eye on China's growing military might, according to the news agency AFP.

Japan's defence ministry said the 11-day joint exercise will involve eight Japanese fighter jets, with India sending four fighters, two transport aircraft and an aerial refueling tanker.

The drill was agreed by the two countries during talks between Japanese and Indian defence and foreign ministers in 2019, but was delayed by the pandemic.

Around 150 Indian Air Force personnel are taking part in the exercise at the Hyakuri Air Base in Ibaraki prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, as per AFP reports.

In recent months, Tokyo held a string of joint military exercises as well as overhauling its defence and security strategy and explicitly airing its conerns about China.

Japan and India -- along with Australia and the United States -- are part of the "Quad" alliance, a grouping of regional powers that is increasingly concerned about China's military and economic influence.

In December, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government committed to doubling defence spending to two percent of GDP by 2027, and dubbed China the "greatest strategic challenge ever" to Japan's security, AFP reported.

Last week, Japan inked a new defence deal with Britain and agreed to expand its mutual defence treaty with Washington to attacks in space.

Both countries participated in Exercise DHARMA GUARDIAN-2022 in February-March last year, an annual exercise between Indian Army and the Japanese Ground Self Defence Force at Foreign Training Node, Belgaum.

(With AFP inputs)