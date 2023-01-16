Japan, India start first joint fighter jet drill in Tokyo1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 01:09 PM IST
Around 150 Indian Air Force personnel are taking part in the exercise at the Hyakuri Air Base in Ibaraki prefecture, northeast of Tokyo.
India and Japan has begun their first joint fighter jet exercise near Tokyo on Monday as the countries upgrade defence and security ties with an eye on China's growing military might, according to the news agency AFP.