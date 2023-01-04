Japan is offering $7,500 to families to move out of capital Tokyo; Here's why

This is not the first time Japan has taken an initiative to reverse population decline. Three years ago, japan launched a similar scheme but the incentive has been increased this time. From 3 lakh yen to 1 million yen, the Japanese government has shown seriousness towards the shrinking population issue in the country. However, the scheme struggled to capture the public imagination since it was launched three years ago, with support provided to 1,184 families in 2021 – the year teleworking became more common – compared with 71 in 2019 and 290 in 2020.