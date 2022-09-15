This country is set to resume visa-free tourist travel in October1 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 10:10 AM IST
- The country will not require visas for short-term travellers from several countries and will scrap the daily entry cap of 50,000 people
Japan is likely to lift a ban on individual tourist visa requirements in October, according to a report by Reuters. Additionally, Japan is expected to remove a limit on daily arrivals as it aims to benefit from a rebound in global tourism. However, it remains unknown which countries will get benefit from this new visa rule.