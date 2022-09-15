Japan is likely to lift a ban on individual tourist visa requirements in October, according to a report by Reuters. Additionally, Japan is expected to remove a limit on daily arrivals as it aims to benefit from a rebound in global tourism. However, it remains unknown which countries will get benefit from this new visa rule.

Following this, Japan will not require visas for short-term travellers from several countries and will scrap the daily entry cap of 50,000 people.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce the changes in the coming days.

Last week, Japan raised the daily ceiling of inbound travellers to 50,000 from 20,000 and eliminated a requirement for the pre-departure Covid test.

Japan imposed a near-full ban on new entries by foreigners in November last year. In March, the government started allowing supervised entry for students and business travellers, then opened up guided group travel for tourists in June.

Prior to the pandemic, Japan allowed people from 68 countries and jurisdiction to stay up to 90 days without a visa.