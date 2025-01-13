Japan issued a tsunami warning on Monday after an earthquake with magnitude of 6.9 struck the southwestern part of the country. The quake struck around 9:19 pm local time with an epicenter in Miyazaki. Japan is frequently hit by earthquakes because of its location along the ‘Ring of Fire’ — an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

According to the Japanese Meteorological Agency, tsunami warnings have been issued for Miyazaki Prefecture, the southwestern island of Kyushu and nearby Kochi Prefecture. Residents have been to stay away from coastal areas because of the looming threat.

Public broadcaster NHK TV said a tsunami, estimated to be as high as 1 metre high, reached land within 30 minutes of the quake. The waters detected at Miyazaki Port reportedly measured 20 cm high.

Authorities said the quake was centred at a depth of 30 km and shook a wide area in Kyushu — the main island in the southwestern part of the country. The extent of damage was not immediately clear. Residents in the coastal city in Kochi were told to evacuate as a precautionary measure.