Japan just made it five times more expensive to visit — Here is what Indian tourists will now pay

Japan has introduced a sharp increase in visa fees for all foreign visitors, with charges rising five times for the first time in nearly five decades, as reported by BBC.
From 1 July, visa fees will increase significantly. The cost of a single-entry visa will rise from 3,000 yen to 15,000 yen (roughly ₹8,400– ₹9,000). Meanwhile, multi-entry visas will double from 6,000 yen to 30,000 yen, which comes to approximately ₹16,800– ₹18,000.
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said the revision—Japan’s first since 1978—was made to account for inflation and fluctuations in exchange rates, as reported by BBC.
"We do not anticipate that it will have an immediate impact on inbound tourism," he added.
The Japanese yen has continued to weaken since 2021 and is currently near a 40-year low.
Combined with a post-pandemic rebound in travel demand, this has triggered a sharp rise in tourism, with Japan receiving a record 42.7 million foreign visitors last year.
In May, Japan’s Upper House also passed legislation increasing several other fees for foreign nationals. Under the new rules, the maximum fee for permanent residency applications will rise to 300,000 yen—about 30 times the current cap of 10,000 yen. Changing residency status or extending a stay will now cost up to 100,000 yen, up from 10,000 yen.
Officials supporting the increases say Japan needs to bring its visa and residency charges more in line with other G7 countries. For comparison, in the United States, non-immigrant visa fees range from $185 to $315, while in the United Kingdom a standard short-stay visa of up to six months costs £135.