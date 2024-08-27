Japan Leadership Race Picks Up With Kono Declaring Candidacy

A political maverick now serving as Japan’s minister for digital transformation became the third lawmaker to enter the race for the next prime minister, calling for fiscal restraint and highlighting his experience in various cabinet roles.

Kono Taro, who has also served as foreign minister and defense minister, made the announcement Monday. He joins Shigeru Ishiba, another former defense minister, and Takayuki Kobayashi, a former minister for economic security, as officially declaring their candidacy to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

More announcements are expected this week in what is set to be one of the largest fields of candidates for an LDP presidential election, which is set for Sept. 27. Official campaigning begins Sept. 12. The leader of the LDP is all but assured of becoming prime minister because of the party’s dominance in parliament.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida surprised many by saying on Aug. 14 he wouldn’t run in the election, ending his term after nearly three years as premier.

Here’s a look at some of the contenders to replace Kishida.

Kono Taro, 61

A fluent English speaker who has long been popular with the public and the LDP at large, Kono lost to Kishida in the last party presidential election due to a lack of backing from his parliamentary peers. Yet the fact he is seen as an outsider could prompt the party to turn to him to refurbish its image, which was tarnished by a political fund-raising scandal. Kono has softened his opposition to nuclear power in recent years. He also asks that his name be written in the Japanese style, with family name first.

Key policies:

Shigeru Ishiba, 67

A former defense minister who has made unsuccessful runs for the leadership role before, Ishiba regularly tops the list of politicians voters would like to see as the next premier. But in his last four tries at the top job, he has struggled to garner enough support from his fellow lawmakers to win the leadership race. Declaring his candidacy on Saturday at a shrine in his hometown of Yazu, Tottori prefecture, Ishiba said the upcoming election would be his “final battle.”

In recent weeks, Ishiba has expressed support for the Bank of Japan’s normalization of monetary policy. In a book he published in August, he said that if he ever becomes prime minister, that would “probably be at a juncture when the LDP and Japan are at an impasse.”

Key policies:

Takayuki Kobayashi, 49

Kobayashi is considered part of the younger generation of potential leaders. He is a bit of a long shot to take over in 2024 but by running now he is letting LDP members and voters know he has his eyes set on eventually becoming premier.

The former minister for economic security was a backer of deregulation when he was in the cabinet. He also said Japan must seek a balance between allowing companies and research institutions to work together as needed across borders, while mitigating any side-effects in terms of national security.

Key policies:

Toshimitsu Motegi, 68

A party heavyweight who recently said the BOJ should more clearly show its intention to normalize monetary policy, Motegi is currently the secretary-general of the LDP. A former foreign minister, he’s also a Harvard graduate and has a tough guy image within the party. Political analysts say Motegi might be able to replicate the personal relationship formed by late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with Donald Trump if Trump wins the US presidential election in November.

Key policies:

Shinjiro Koizumi, 43

The son of former premier, Shinjiro Koizumi attracted attention in September for surfing off Fukushima in a bid to soothe concerns over safety following the release of treated wastewater from the wrecked nuclear plant nearby. A former environment minister and proponent of renewable energy who attacked government support for coal generation, he made headlines for marrying a well-known TV newscaster and becoming the first serving cabinet minister to take paternity leave. He has largely kept a low profile since telling a 2019 news conference he wanted to make the fight against climate change “sexy” — a remark seen by many in Japan as a gaffe.

Key policies

Sanae Takaichi, 63

A former heavy metal drummer turned hard-line conservative, Takaichi has cited UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher as an inspiration. Though currently serving as minister for economic security, she set up her own study group in November, which raised eyebrows because it’s seen as a means of gathering support for a leadership challenge. Selecting Takaichi, a frequent visitor to Yasukuni Shrine, which is regarded across the region as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism, would endanger the country’s recent rapprochement with South Korea and could further sour ties with China. She has advocated more reliance on nuclear power and expressed concerns about environmental damage caused by solar panels.

Key policies:

Katsunobu Kato, 68

The former health minister and chief cabinet secretary is the type of person who could emerge as a compromise candidate. The seven-term lawmaker helped guide Japan through the Covid-19 pandemic, when the country fared better than most of its Group of Seven peers. Kato has not ruffled a lot of feathers in the ruling party, which could work in his favor, while playing key roles under the last three premiers. He worked at the Ministry of Finance before entering politics.

Key policies:

Yoko Kamikawa, 71

Kamikawa, is a Harvard graduate who ran her own consulting firm before going into politics. She said last week she is looking to run, seeking to become Japan’s first female premier. She is known for her efforts to promote women candidates, which is an uphill battle given that only about 12% of LDP lawmakers are female. Kamikawa has also come under fire from activists for signing off on as many as sixteen executions, including six members of the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult, while serving as the justice minister. Kamikawa is an English speaker.

Key Policies:

Other names listed as possible candidates include current Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, lawmaker Seiko Noda, who previously came up short on her bid to become the country’s first female premier, and Ken Saito, the minister of economy, trade and industry.

With assistance from Isabel Reynolds, Yuki Hagiwara and Brian Fowler.