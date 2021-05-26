Japanese leaders moved to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and other major cities for several weeks into June, citing persistently high coronavirus infections with the Summer Olympics set to start in less than two months.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike asked the central government on Wednesday for the extension beyond the current end date of May 31. Other regional leaders have made similar requests, and the government is expected to make the move official later this week. Local media said the extension is likely to go through June 20, which would be just 33 days before the scheduled day of the Olympic opening ceremony.

The latest state of emergency in Tokyo started April 25. Infections have come down but not as quickly as hoped. The U.K. variant known as B.1.1.7, which is considered more contagious, is now dominant in Tokyo, and the variant found in India called B.1.617 has also been detected in Japan. On Wednesday, more than 4,500 new infections were identified.

Gov. Koike said of the state of emergency: “Lifting it now would risk a resurgence of infections soon."

The current measures are less restrictive than lockdowns that have been imposed in some parts of the world during the pandemic. Trains operate normally and people can move about freely, but stores selling nonessential goods have been asked to close, and most restaurants are either shutting down at 8 p.m. or closing altogether.

In recent days, vaccination of the elderly has picked up pace. It is still expected to take until July or August for most of the elderly to get their shots.

The slow progress has fueled domestic opposition to the Olympics including by leading CEOs. On Wednesday, the newspaper Asahi Shimbun—itself an Olympics sponsor—called on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to cancel the Games.

“There is no guarantee that the infections will be brought under control in the days ahead. In fact, the emergence of COVID-19 variants has made the situation even more alarming," the newspaper said. “If the highly divisive Tokyo Olympics are staged without the public’s blessing, what will have been gained and lost?"

An Asahi poll in mid-May found 83% of respondents wanted the event to be canceled or postponed, up from 69% in April.

Mr. Suga has said he believes the Games can be held safely because of planned measures such as blocking foreign visitors from mixing with locals. The head of Tokyo’s organizing committee, Seiko Hashimoto, said Wednesday: “Preparations are going smoothly for a safe and secure Olympics, but we need to step up our communication with the people of Tokyo and Japan to ensure they are confident about the safety of the event."

A survey by public-relations firm Kekst CNC in May found half of respondents in Germany, Sweden and the U.K. opposed to the Games. In the U.S., though, three in four supported going ahead with the Olympics, which the firm said was probably linked to increasing optimism among Americans as the rollout of vaccines reduces infections.

Lawyer Kenji Utsunomiya, a former candidate for Tokyo governor, early this month started an online petition calling for the Games to be canceled. He said signatures were picking up this week and were expected to top 400,000 soon.

University of Tokyo economist Taisuke Nakata and a colleague released an analysis that found foreign visitors for the Games, who are expected to number roughly 100,000, would have little impact on infections, but locals congregating to enjoy the Games could significantly lift the infection rate. “It’s way more important to curb the movements of the 14 million people in Tokyo," Prof. Nakata said.

The U.S. on Monday warned Americans against travel to Japan because of the Covid-19 risk. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there was no change in U.S. support for the Olympics.

Olympic organizers say the event, which before the pandemic was set for the summer of 2020, won’t be canceled. On Tuesday, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said, “We’re entering the final lap ahead of these postponed Olympic Games."

