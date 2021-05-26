Japan looks to extend covid-19 state of emergency
- Regional leaders want extension to move closer to when Summer Olympics are set to begin
Japanese leaders moved to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and other major cities for several weeks into June, citing persistently high coronavirus infections with the Summer Olympics set to start in less than two months.
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike asked the central government on Wednesday for the extension beyond the current end date of May 31. Other regional leaders have made similar requests, and the government is expected to make the move official later this week. Local media said the extension is likely to go through June 20, which would be just 33 days before the scheduled day of the Olympic opening ceremony.
