Japan may implement UPI model, inter-linkage: Digital minister Kono1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 11:04 PM IST
I was just talking to minister (Ashwini) Vaishnaw that we need to learn from India. We are actually sending a team after the G7 meetings to India to see what you are up to.
New Delhi: Japan will send a team to India after April’s G7 meeting to closely study the UPI platform, digital minister Kono Taro said. Japan would consider eventually linking systems if his country adopts UPI, Kono said in an interview. He also pitched for India to support Japan’s proposal for a new international data organization. Edited excerpts:
