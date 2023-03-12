Japan may implement UPI model, inter-linkage: Digital minister Kono

For the G7 digital ministers meeting this year, our number one priority is DFFT or “data free flow with trust". We would like to operationalize DFFT by setting up an international body with a secretariat. We’ve been talking about DFFT on an ad hoc basis, but in order to operationalize it, we need an international organization with a secretariat to do some concrete projects. The number one project we need is to set up an international database on the rules and regulations of cross-border data transfer from each country. Right now, in Japan and the EU, we’re supposed to be standing on an equal basis, but if a small company in Japan wanted to do business in Europe, they probably don’t know exactly what they have to do in terms of data transfer. That’s because each country has regulation, guidelines, court judgments and these things change very frequently. So, we wanted to set up a database and automatically update the new rules. So, if a small company in Japan or India or whatever wanted to do business in other country, they can go to the database and find out exactly what they have to do. Number two, there are a lot of privacy-enhancing technologies around. We wanted to create an international regulatory sandbox for those emerging technologies. If we agree among all the countries that we will test the new technologies in the sandbox and if we pass, it could apply to all the countries participating. So, any company with a new technology could come to the sandbox and have it tested and if it passes, everyone can use it. We also need to discuss AI, fake news and disinformation as well as the physical security of the internet like underwater cables. So we are hoping India will get on board with us.

