Japan mulling to deploy long-range missiles to counter China: Report

Japan mulling to deploy long-range missiles to counter China: Report1 min read . 08:44 AM IST
The arms would be stationed mainly around the southern Nansei islands and capable of reaching the coastal areas of North Korea and China.
The arms would be stationed mainly around the southern Nansei islands and capable of reaching the coastal areas of North Korea and China.
To boost its counterattack capability against China, Japan is considering the deployment of 1,000 long-range cruise missiles, reported Yomiuri newspaper reported on 21 August.
To boost its counterattack capability against China, Japan is considering the deployment of 1,000 long-range cruise missiles, reported Yomiuri newspaper reported on 21 August.
The missiles would be existing arms modified to extend their range from 100 km (62 miles) to 1,000 km, the daily said.
The missiles would be existing arms modified to extend their range from 100 km (62 miles) to 1,000 km, the daily said.
The arms would be stationed mainly around the southern Nansei islands and capable of reaching the coastal areas of North Korea and China. It can be launched by ships or aircraft.
The arms would be stationed mainly around the southern Nansei islands and capable of reaching the coastal areas of North Korea and China. It can be launched by ships or aircraft.
Japan has stepped up its military spending and taken a more assertive strategy in recent years. Earlier, it has refrained from deploying long-range missiles, among its limits on weapons that can strike targets on foreign soil, however, said it may use its military only for self-defense.
Japan has stepped up its military spending and taken a more assertive strategy in recent years. Earlier, it has refrained from deploying long-range missiles, among its limits on weapons that can strike targets on foreign soil, however, said it may use its military only for self-defense.
Following the visit by speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, regional tensions ratcheted up in August in South East Asia. Beijing had earlier launched missiles near Taiwan and into Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Following the visit by speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, regional tensions ratcheted up in August in South East Asia. Beijing had earlier launched missiles near Taiwan and into Japan's exclusive economic zone.
With Reuters inputs.
With Reuters inputs.