Japan is considering extending by two weeks the virus emergency in the Tokyo region now set to expire on March 7, TV network FNN reported, in a bid to further rein in the pace of infections.

FNN, citing an unidentified person, said the central government could make its decision as early as Thursday and announce it the next day. The report came as Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and the leaders of the three prefectures adjacent to the capital were planning to ask Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government for an extension of about two weeks, Kyodo News reported sources with knowledge of the plan as saying.

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s Covid battle

Under the emergency, local governments have instructed bars and restaurants to close at 8 p.m., and advised people to avoid going out unnecessarily. The measures, while limited, have helped much of the country bring infections under control, but have proved damaging for many retail and restaurant businesses.

Suga, who has often appeared to be at odds with Koike over virus policy, told lawmakers Wednesday he would make the final decision on any extension, after consulting with experts and examining the data. Suga has tried to move the economy forward while keeping cases in check to appease a public that opinion surveys show sees him as being slow in imposing measures to stem infections.

Suga imposed a state of emergency for Tokyo and the three surrounding prefectures in early January as cases hit a record high of 2,520 in the capital on Jan. 7. While cases have dropped since then -- falling to 121 on March 1, the lowest since November -- Koike cautioned on Tuesday that a recent slowing of the pace of decline cast doubt on the ability to lift the emergency.

Koike has said that cases have not fallen as fast as metropolitan government health officials had hoped.

The January virus emergency was later expanded to 11 regions that accounted for about 60% of the economy and included all major metro areas. By this week, only the Tokyo region was still on the list, underscoring progress against a Covid-19 surge that has battered the economy and Suga’s approval rating.

Prior to the emergency, Japan saw double-digit growth in the final quarter of 2020, indicating it may have potential for a relatively strong recovery once the emergency ends.

Japan, which is set to host the Olympics in Tokyo from July, has also posted the fewest confirmed Covid-19 infections of all the Group of Seven leading economies but has been a laggard in vaccinations, only beginning its program to deliver shots in February.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via