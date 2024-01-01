21 earthquakes in Japan trigger tsunami, residents told to flee; North Korea, Russia on high alert | 10 points
Tsunami waves reached South Korea's east coast, with warnings of possible increase in size and duration. North Korea also issued tsunami warnings for its coast. Russia's Sakhalin island was on high alert. A series of powerful tremors hit Japan, damaging houses and triggering tsunami waves.
Japan earthquake: As fireworks lit up skies across the world to welcome 2024, Japan had a devastating start to the new year. A major earthquake rocked its West Coast that triggered major tsunami warnings across its coastal areas. Following the quake, Russia, North Korea, and South Korea are also remaining on high alert over possible tsunami waves.