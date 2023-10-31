Japan News: Gunman takes post office employees hostage after injuring two others in Warabi hospital
Japan has strict gun control laws, but in recent years, there has been a growing concern about handmade weapons, such as the one allegedly used in the July 2022 assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
A post office in Warabi city of Japan is witnessing a untoward situation as a suspected gunman has taken at least two people hostage. Reuters reported that the gunman had wounded two other people in a shooting at a hospital
