Japan, Pfizer Agree on More Vaccine Supply by End of September
Pfizer Inc. will increase supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine for Japan by the end of September, Japan’s vaccine czar Taro Kono said in a Fuji TV program on Sunday
Pfizer Inc. will increase supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine for Japan by the end of September, Japan’s vaccine czar Taro Kono said in a Fuji TV program on Sunday.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla discussed increasing the supply on a recent phone call, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Pfizer’s vaccine is currently the only one approved for use in Japan, and the inoculation roll-out which started in February has so far been slow. Fewer than 2 million doses have been administered to its population of about 126 million.
