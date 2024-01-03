Japan Plane crash: Coast Guard plane was not given permission for take-off before collision
A Japanese coast guard plane collided with a larger Japan Airlines passenger jet at Tokyo's Haneda Airport. The transcript of communications prior to the crash suggests that the coast guard plane did not have permission to be on the runway.
A Japanese coast guard plane didn’t have permission to take off and was asked to hold short of the runway before colliding with a larger Japan Airlines Co. passenger jet, based on a transcript of Tuesday’s incident at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.
