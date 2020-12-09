Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Japan plans its own missiles able to hit North Korea
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (2nd R) speaks at a meeting of the government and ruling parties

Japan plans its own missiles able to hit North Korea

3 min read . 06:17 PM IST Chieko Tsuneoka , The Wall Street Journal

Move would give Japan pre-emptive strike capability, but Tokyo avoids explicit threats against Pyongyang

Japan plans to develop its own missiles capable of reaching North Korea, part of a defense buildup that would give Tokyo the ability to strike if it anticipates an attack.

Lawmakers in Japan’s ruling party approved the missile proposal on Wednesday, and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the military wants to strengthen weapons systems that give Japan strike capability from beyond the reach of its opponents.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.