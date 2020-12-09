Japan plans its own missiles able to hit North Korea

Japan plans its own missiles able to hit North Korea3 min read . 06:17 PM IST
Move would give Japan pre-emptive strike capability, but Tokyo avoids explicit threats against Pyongyang
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Move would give Japan pre-emptive strike capability, but Tokyo avoids explicit threats against Pyongyang
Japan plans to develop its own missiles capable of reaching North Korea, part of a defense buildup that would give Tokyo the ability to strike if it anticipates an attack.
Lawmakers in Japan’s ruling party approved the missile proposal on Wednesday, and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the military wants to strengthen weapons systems that give Japan strike capability from beyond the reach of its opponents.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.