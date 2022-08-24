TOKYO : Japan is planning to ease border controls with respect to COVID-19 restrictions by eliminating requirements for pre-departure COVID-19 tests for travellers who have received at least three vaccine doses. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday also announced that he will consider increasing daily entry caps as soon as next month.

At present, Japan follows some of the toughest border measures for the coronavirus. All entrants requires negative PCR test results within 72 hours of departure. This practice has been criticised as cumbersome.

Kishida, held a virtual meeting with government ministers and medical advisers earlier on Wednesday. Later he told reporters in an online news conference that entrants who have received at least one booster vaccine can waive the pre-entry test beginning 7 September.

Kishida said, “We plan to gradually ease border controls to allow entry procedures to be as smooth as those of other Group of Seven countries."

He addressed the conference from his official residence, where he has been on duty while isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Kishida further said that his government also plans to increase the daily cap for incoming travellers, currently set at 20,000, “as soon as possible." As per media reports the government is considering more than doubling the daily cap to 50,000 as early as next month.

Kishida in his announcement mentioned, “Our fight against the virus is not easy, but we should not be too afraid and instead take into consideration the characteristics of the omicron variant… We will speed up our responses while balancing the infection measures and social and economic activities as much as possible."

Japan also plans to shorten the self-isolation period for COVID-19 patients from the current 10 days for those with symptoms and one week for those without symptoms. Officials are finalising those details, Kishida said.

Post- covid, the number on entrants have dwindled in Japan, since in June Japan had partially opened its borders to foreign tourists for the first time in two years but only allowing those who agree to join package tours with guides.

With tourism industry facing the impact of the restrictions, business organizations in and outside Japan have called for the country to ease its border controls to support the economy. The economy of the nation has been badly hurt by the pandemic.

But at the same time, many Japanese are wary of further easing border measures because the country has been struggling with a seventh wave of infections.

Amid a lack of testing and test kits at pharmacies and online, clinics have been flooded with patients with mild symptoms such as fever, sore throat and coughs.

With inputs from AP.