Japan plans to ease border controls on Covid-19 from 7 Sept2 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 02:59 PM IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday announced plans to ease border controls for travellers from early September
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday announced plans to ease border controls for travellers from early September
Listen to this article
TOKYO : Japan is planning to ease border controls with respect to COVID-19 restrictions by eliminating requirements for pre-departure COVID-19 tests for travellers who have received at least three vaccine doses. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday also announced that he will consider increasing daily entry caps as soon as next month.