Home >News >World >Japan plans to release contaminated Fukushima water into sea: Report

Japan plans to release contaminated Fukushima water into sea: Report

Tthe Pacific Ocean looks over nuclear reactor units of No. 3, left, and 4 at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town
1 min read . 05:23 AM IST Reuters

The move, more than a decade after the nuclear disaster, will deal another blow to the fishing industry in Fukushima, which has opposed such a step for years

Japan plans to release into the sea more than 1 million tonnes of contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear station, the government said on Tuesday, a decision that is likely to anger neighbours such as South Korea.

The move, more than a decade after the nuclear disaster, will deal another blow to the fishing industry in Fukushima, which has opposed such a step for years.

The work to release the water will begin in about two years, the government said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

