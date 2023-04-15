Japan PM evacuated after blast at speech in Wakayama: Japanese media

Japan PM evacuated after blast at speech in Wakayama: Japanese media1 min read . 08:53 AM IST
- According to recent updates from the media, the accused has been taken into custody by authorities.
Japan's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, was evacuated following an explosion that occurred during a speech he was delivering in Wakayama, a city in western Japan.
According to recent updates from the media, the accused has been taken into custody by authorities.
A pipe-like object was thrown near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during an outdoor speech in the city of Wakayama on April 15, reported Reuters citing Japanese media.
As per NHK, the public broadcaster, there was a noise resembling an explosion at the site of the incident. Prime Minister Kishida sought refuge at the location and was unharmed.
Videos showed law enforcement personnel restraining and apprehending an individual, while the surrounding area was being evacuated. NHK also reported that the incident occurred as Prime Minister Kishida was about to begin his speech after inspecting a fishing harbour in the western city of Japan.
