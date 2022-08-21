Home / News / World / Japan PM Kishida Covid positive, PM Modi wishes for speedy recovery
Japan PM Kishida Covid positive, PM Modi wishes for speedy recovery
1 min read.05:59 PM ISTReuters
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
TOKYO :Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing him to cancel a planned trip to Tunisia to attend a key conference on African development, a person close to him said on Sunday.
Kishida, who has just returned from a week-long vacation, will work from his residence from Monday and will join the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) online, the source said, asking not to be identified because he is not authorised to talk to the media.
The prime minister developed a cough and fever on Saturday and took a PCR test on Sunday morning, which confirmed the positive result in the afternoon, a Cabinet Office spokesperson said separately.
Kishida's infection comes as Japan experiences a record resurgence in coronavirus cases through July and August, hitting businesses in the world's third-biggest economy, although deaths remain relatively low and the disruptions have been milder than in some other advanced economies.
Japan's economy grew an annualised 2.2% in the second quarter, a slower-than-expected rebound from a Covid-induced slump as uncertainty remains over whether consumption can bolster a fragile recovery.
The authorities have eschewed strict lockdowns used in China and other nations throughout the pandemic, relying on broad usage of mask wearing and social distancing to curb infections.
PM Modi wishes for PM Kishida's speedy recovery
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to wish for a speedy recovery of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. Kishida has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and he is resting in his residence.
“Wishing my friend Prime Minister Fumio Kishida a speedy recovery from COVID-19." PM Modi wrote on Twitter.