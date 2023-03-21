Japan PM Fumio Kishida will visit Ukraine, hold talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is the only leader among the Group of Seven (G-7) who has not visited Ukraine since Russia invaded in 2022.
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kishida is the only leader among the Group of Seven (G-7) who has not visited Ukraine since Russia invaded in 2022. Kishida's trip would make him the second Asian leader after Indonesian President Joko Widodo's visit in June 2022.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×