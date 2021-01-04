OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Japan PM says Covid-19 vaccine approval being speeded up
Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister (Bloomberg)
Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister (Bloomberg)

Japan PM says Covid-19 vaccine approval being speeded up

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 03:17 PM IST PTI

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and the governors of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa had asked the national government Saturday to declare the emergency after the capital saw a daily record of 1,337 cases

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says vaccine approval is being speeded up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and he promised to consider declaring a state of emergency.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and the governors of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa had asked the national government Saturday to declare the emergency after the capital saw a daily record of 1,337 cases on New Year's Eve.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: iStock

Vaccinating associates in supply chain is CSR, but not employees: Govt

2 min read . 05:09 PM IST
At a hearing at London's Old Bailey, Judge Vanessa Baraitser rejected nearly all his legal team's arguments but said she could not extradite Julian Assange as there was a real risk he would commit suicide and ordered his discharge.

UK judge rejects US extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

1 min read . 05:02 PM IST
Photo: AP

Iran says it resumes 20% enrichment at Fordow in latest nuclear deal breach

1 min read . 04:57 PM IST
Ahmedabad witnessed India's first seaplane operations

Ministry of Shipping launches project to start seaplane services in Delhi, Mumbai, other routes

2 min read . 04:48 PM IST

Also Read | A year on, China is shaking up the world

The declaration carries no legal penalties but works as a strong warning for people to work from home, reduce nonessential outings and social distance, as well as having businesses close early.

Suga told reporters the ruling party will push for a legal change when parliament reconvenes later this month, to allow penalties for violations.

He said vaccine approval is now expected this month instead of February. Vaccinations are expected to begin next month.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout