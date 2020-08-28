Japan PM Shinzo Abe announces resignation over ill health

The resignation will trigger a leadership race in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) - most likely in two or three weeks - and the winner must be formally elected in parliament. The new party leader will hold the post for the rest of Abe’s term. Former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba and former foreign minister Fumio Kishida both expressed interest in the top job, media reported. Among others whose names have been floated is Abe’s close aide, chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga.