Japan PM to Punish Lawmakers Caught in Political Funding Scandal
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to punish ruling party lawmakers caught concealing political funds, as he seeks to move on from a scandal that sent his voter support to record lows.
(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to punish ruling party lawmakers caught concealing political funds, as he seeks to move on from a scandal that sent his voter support to record lows.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message