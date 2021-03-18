Japan's import limit for American beef of 242,000 metric tons was reached in early March
Japan's limits on imports of meat and other farm products have been a recurring trade issue with the US
Imported American beef in Japan has proved so popular it's topped the annual limits called “safeguards," and the US Meat Export Federation on Thursday urged Tokyo to raise the threshold.
Japan's import limit for American beef of 242,000 metric tons was reached in early March, and so tariffs will be raised from 25.8 per cent to 38.5 per cent for a month, starting Thursday through April 16, according to the Japanese Finance Ministry.
Japan's imports of US beef rose 3 per cent in the first part of the year compared to the previous year. American beef exports to South Korea and China have also been growing.
For decades, Japanese consumers preferred the local, marbled but expensive beef. In recent years, tastes have gradually changed.
In 2018, the United States exported USD 2.1 billion of beef and beef products to Japan. Japan is the US largest export market for beef, based on value.
In an effort to make up for the decline in dining out because of the coronavirus pandemic, US meat exporters have been carrying out a social media campaign in Japan with recipes and photos to encourage cooking beef at home.
Australia is the biggest rival for the US in beef exports to Japan, but the cattle supply in Australia has suffered lately because of drought.
Japan banned American beef imports in December 2003 after the first case of mad cow disease in the US. The ban was eased in December 2005, but tightened again the following month, after prohibited spinal bones were found in a veal shipment. Beef imports resumed in 2007.
