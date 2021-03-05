Japan recommends extending coronavirus emergency for Tokyo region

Suga imposed a state of emergency for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures in early January as cases hit a record high of 2,520 in the capital on Jan. 7. Cases have dropped in Tokyo since then -- falling to 121 on March 1, the lowest since November. The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo was at 269 on Thursday, well below a 500 threshold cited by the government as one of several requirements for lifting the emergency.