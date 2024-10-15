Japan Regulator to Scrutinize Megabanks’ Lending to US Funds

Japan’s financial regulator plans to examine banks’ lending to private equity and other funds in the US and elsewhere to determine whether they have proper risk management.

Bloomberg
Published15 Oct 2024, 04:03 AM IST
Japan Regulator to Scrutinize Megabanks’ Lending to US Funds
Japan Regulator to Scrutinize Megabanks’ Lending to US Funds

Japan’s financial regulator plans to examine banks’ lending to private equity and other funds in the US and elsewhere to determine whether they have proper risk management. 

Toshinori Yashiki, a senior official at the Financial Services Agency, said the business has attracted attention because the country’s largest banks are increasing so-called subscription finance and lending to funds that provide equity or credit to private companies.

“It’s necessary to check if there is effective governance and risk management that’s appropriate for rapidly expanding products,” Yashiki, director-general of the agency’s strategy development and management bureau, said in an interview. 

Subscription financing involves providing bridge loans to investment firms so they can clinch time-sensitive deals without waiting for money from their limited partners. Japan’s biggest banks have more than $25 billion in such loans to companies in the Americas, Bank of Japan figures show. 

Overseas business makes up a large chunk of Japanese megabanks’ operations following years of expansion abroad, prompting the regulator to pay close attention to their exposure to swings in the global economy and financial markets. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and its peers are trying to win more mandates from institutional clients in the US, in addition to ties with traditional blue-chip corporations.

“Subscription finance is relatively low-risk, but we might be looking at things such as whether the duration of lending is getting longer or not,” Yashiki said. “It’s also important that they have contingency plans for sudden shifts in economic and market conditions.” 

On the domestic front, the FSA is also paying close attention to leveraged buyout financing by the country’s regional banks, Yashiki said, noting that some don’t even have rules and manuals for such lending.

“It’s desirable for the local economy that regional banks actively provide LBO loans by responding to the needs of companies,” he said. “Effective risk management is a prerequisite for risk taking.”

Yashiki also said local banks need to secure talent, including experts from outside, if they are to pursue LBO finance as a growth business.

As a regulator in an economy that has just seen benchmark interest rates rise for the first time in almost two decades, the FSA is watching how unfettered lending during the years of rock-bottom borrowing costs may cause problems now.

One area of particular concern for both big banks and regional lenders, according to Yashiki, is sham accounting by corporate borrowers. He said there has been a string of cases in which years of window dressing by medium-sized companies came to light and their lenders suffered big credit costs as a result. 

Banks apparently failed to keep lending discipline “in order to secure short-term revenues in an ultra-low interest-rate environment,” Yashiki said. 

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 04:03 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldJapan Regulator to Scrutinize Megabanks’ Lending to US Funds

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    158.30
    03:56 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -2.4 (-1.49%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Wipro share price

    549.45
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    20.5 (3.88%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    165.40
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    2.2 (1.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,692.75
    03:54 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    47 (2.86%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    226.50
    03:51 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    3.8 (1.71%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,212.10
    03:29 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    70.95 (1.16%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.45 (0.89%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Avenue Supermarts share price

    4,184.45
    03:50 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -387.9 (-8.48%)

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,102.95
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -81.3 (-6.87%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Colgate Palmolive India share price

    3,518.80
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -170.45 (-4.62%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    388.75
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    27.75 (7.69%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    316.05
    03:58 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.9 (5.65%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.00
    03:40 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    9.65 (5.15%)

    Raymond share price

    1,682.85
    03:47 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    79.95 (4.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.